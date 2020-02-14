Liberum Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Vertu Motors (LON:VTU)

Vertu Motors (LON:VTU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of VTU opened at GBX 36.10 ($0.47) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.10, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.27 million and a PE ratio of 6.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 36.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 36.51. Vertu Motors has a 52-week low of GBX 31 ($0.41) and a 52-week high of GBX 43.33 ($0.57).

About Vertu Motors

Vertu Motors plc operates as an automotive retailer in the United Kingdom. The company sells new cars, motorcycles, commercial vehicles, and used vehicles, as well as provides related aftersales services. It operates a chain of franchised motor dealerships offering sales, service, parts, and bodyshop facilities for new and used cars, and commercial vehicles under the Bristol Street Motors and Macklin Motors brand names.

