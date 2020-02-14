Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $146.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) to announce sales of $146.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Life Storage’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $148.18 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $143.89 million. Life Storage reported sales of $138.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Life Storage will report full year sales of $573.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $571.08 million to $575.36 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $601.29 million, with estimates ranging from $585.28 million to $622.63 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Life Storage.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Life Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.50.

LSI stock opened at $115.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.88 and its 200-day moving average is $107.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.35. Life Storage has a 1 year low of $90.99 and a 1 year high of $116.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 13th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.68%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $720,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Life Storage by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new position in Life Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,675,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

