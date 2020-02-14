Linde (ETR:LIN) Given a €211.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Linde (ETR:LIN) has been given a €211.00 ($245.35) price objective by stock analysts at Independent Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Independent Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.88% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LIN. Goldman Sachs Group set a €195.00 ($226.74) target price on Linde and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. HSBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank set a €220.00 ($255.81) price objective on Linde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €192.90 ($224.30).

Shares of ETR:LIN traded down €0.30 ($0.35) on Friday, hitting €205.10 ($238.49). 406,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,282. Linde has a 1-year low of €145.50 ($169.19) and a 1-year high of €200.60 ($233.26). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €190.63 and its 200 day moving average price is €180.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.68.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

