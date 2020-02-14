Linde (ETR:LIN) Given a €215.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Linde (ETR:LIN) has been given a €215.00 ($250.00) price target by investment analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.60% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on LIN. Kepler Capital Markets set a €215.00 ($250.00) target price on Linde and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €149.85 ($174.24) target price on Linde and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank set a €220.00 ($255.81) target price on Linde and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €180.00 ($209.30) target price on Linde and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €190.90 ($221.97).

Get Linde alerts:

Shares of Linde stock opened at €203.60 ($236.74) on Friday. Linde has a one year low of €145.50 ($169.19) and a one year high of €200.60 ($233.26). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €190.63 and its 200 day moving average is €180.74. The stock has a market cap of $110.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.59, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.