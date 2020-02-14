Linde (ETR:LIN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank

Linde (ETR:LIN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €171.00 ($198.84) target price on Linde and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €195.00 ($226.74) target price on Linde and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €149.85 ($174.24) target price on Linde and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €180.00 ($209.30) target price on Linde and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €192.90 ($224.30).

Shares of ETR:LIN opened at €204.50 ($237.79) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €190.63 and a 200 day moving average price of €180.74. Linde has a 12-month low of €145.50 ($169.19) and a 12-month high of €200.60 ($233.26). The company has a market capitalization of $110.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.59.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

