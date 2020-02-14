Linde (NYSE:LIN) Price Target Raised to $255.00

Linde (NYSE:LIN) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank from $240.00 to $255.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LIN. ValuEngine raised Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Pareto Securities raised shares of Linde to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Cfra raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Linde from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.67.

LIN stock traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $222.83. 205,331 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,732,298. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $210.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.95. Linde has a 52 week low of $165.93 and a 52 week high of $227.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. Linde had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 17.59%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Linde will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Linde news, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 1,583 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total transaction of $331,970.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,707,886.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 2,402 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total transaction of $509,632.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,729,989.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Linde by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 472,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,644,000 after purchasing an additional 26,747 shares during the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $886,000. Brookfield Hedge Solutions LLC bought a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,783,000. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,394,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

