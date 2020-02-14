Litecoin Plus Market Capitalization Tops $88,143.00 (LCP)

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 14th. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0326 or 0.00000316 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Plus has a market capitalization of $88,143.00 and approximately $155.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,619.89 or 2.00054864 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000548 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 53% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00025500 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Profile

Litecoin Plus (CRYPTO:LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 8th, 2017. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,703,625 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP. The official website for Litecoin Plus is litecoinplus.co.

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

Litecoin Plus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

