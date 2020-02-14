Litecoin Price Reaches $81.68 on Major Exchanges (LTC)

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. Litecoin has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion and $5.25 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Litecoin has traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin coin can now be purchased for $81.68 or 0.00795322 BTC on major exchanges including Bitso, Coinone, BL3P and Braziliex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00009493 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001163 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000055 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00006624 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000356 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00033930 BTC.

Litecoin Profile

Litecoin (CRYPTO:LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 64,080,909 coins. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.com. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “- Faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) – Scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm – 84 million litecoins – Higher transaction volume than Bitcoin – MIT/X11 license”

Litecoin Coin Trading

