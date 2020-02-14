Lition (LIT) Market Cap Achieves $2.61 Million

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded up 25.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. Over the last seven days, Lition has traded up 22.8% against the U.S. dollar. Lition has a total market cap of $2.61 million and approximately $372,204.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lition token can currently be bought for $0.0733 or 0.00000714 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, IDEX, Bilaxy and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10,249.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $276.78 or 0.02695782 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $491.55 or 0.04787626 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.68 or 0.00795521 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $93.88 or 0.00914335 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00115999 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00009466 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00025155 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.41 or 0.00705270 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Lition Token Profile

Lition is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 4th, 2014. Lition’s total supply is 130,039,257 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,542,029 tokens. The official message board for Lition is medium.com/lition-blog. Lition’s official website is www.lition.io. Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins.

Lition Token Trading

Lition can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Dcoin, Bilaxy, IDEX, ProBit Exchange and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lition should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lition using one of the exchanges listed above.

