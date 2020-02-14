LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Price Target Raised to $48.00

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Benchmark from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Benchmark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LPSN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (up from $42.50) on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Monday. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of LivePerson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.13.

NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $44.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.72 and a 200 day moving average of $38.62. LivePerson has a 52 week low of $25.15 and a 52 week high of $45.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.17 and a beta of 0.87.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.23. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 27.03% and a negative return on equity of 33.89%. As a group, analysts anticipate that LivePerson will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total transaction of $384,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin Lavan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.37, for a total value of $747,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,123 shares of company stock valued at $2,487,420. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in LivePerson during the 4th quarter valued at $346,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in LivePerson by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 558,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,675,000 after purchasing an additional 219,779 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in LivePerson during the 4th quarter valued at $392,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in LivePerson by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

