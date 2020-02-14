LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) released its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.23, Fidelity Earnings reports. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 27.03% and a negative return on equity of 33.89%. The firm had revenue of $79.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.71 million. LivePerson updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to -1.64–1.54 EPS and its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to -0.53–0.51 EPS.

Shares of LivePerson stock traded down $11.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,028,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,313. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.72 and a 200 day moving average of $38.62. LivePerson has a 1-year low of $25.15 and a 1-year high of $45.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -27.90 and a beta of 0.87.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LPSN shares. Oppenheimer lowered shares of LivePerson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on LivePerson in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.13.

In other news, Director Kevin Lavan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.37, for a total value of $747,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter Block sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,123 shares of company stock worth $2,487,420. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

