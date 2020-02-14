LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Stock Rating Lowered by Oppenheimer

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of LivePerson from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (up from $42.50) on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.13.

LivePerson stock traded down $10.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.12 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.62. LivePerson has a 12 month low of $25.15 and a 12 month high of $45.21.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $79.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.71 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 27.03% and a negative return on equity of 33.89%. On average, equities research analysts expect that LivePerson will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter Block sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Lavan sold 20,000 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.37, for a total transaction of $747,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,123 shares of company stock valued at $2,487,420 over the last ninety days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of LivePerson by 269.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

