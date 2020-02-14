Lobstex (LOBS) Price Tops $0.0207 on Exchanges

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded down 14.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 14th. Lobstex has a market capitalization of $384,230.00 and $142,060.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lobstex has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. One Lobstex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0207 or 0.00000201 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, CryptoBridge and Fatbtc.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lobstex alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 60.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.46 or 0.00345094 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00021448 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00035662 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000488 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000107 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 85.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000316 BTC.

About Lobstex

Lobstex is a coin. Lobstex’s total supply is 18,569,639 coins and its circulating supply is 18,569,627 coins. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com.

Lobstex Coin Trading

Lobstex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Fatbtc and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lobstex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lobstex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.