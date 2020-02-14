Loews Co. (NYSE:L) SVP Sells $195,354.17 in Stock

Loews Co. (NYSE:L) SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 3,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $195,354.17. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,538 shares in the company, valued at $407,127.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:L traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.02. The stock had a trading volume of 274,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,970. Loews Co. has a one year low of $45.87 and a one year high of $56.88. The company has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.89.

Get Loews alerts:

Loews (NYSE:L) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Loews had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Loews Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.00%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on L. TheStreet upgraded shares of Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Loews from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Loews by 346.3% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Loews by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Loews in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Loews by 267.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Loews by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.