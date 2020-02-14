Loews Co. (NYSE:L) VP Sells $190,862.38 in Stock

Loews Co. (NYSE:L) VP Marc A. Alpert sold 3,526 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $190,862.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,538 shares in the company, valued at $408,031.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of L traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.02. The stock had a trading volume of 274,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,970. The company has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Loews Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.87 and a fifty-two week high of $56.88.

Loews (NYSE:L) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Loews had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Loews Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in L. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Loews by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,005,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,039,014,000 after purchasing an additional 700,123 shares during the period. St. James Investment Company LLC boosted its position in Loews by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 1,205,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,066,000 after purchasing an additional 260,234 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Loews during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,277,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Loews during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,378,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Loews by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,260,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $116,379,000 after purchasing an additional 160,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on L. TheStreet upgraded Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Loews from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

