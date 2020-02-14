London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LDNXF) Receives News Sentiment Rating of 4.00

Press coverage about London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LDNXF) has been trending very positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. London Stock Exchange Group earned a daily sentiment score of 4.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of LDNXF opened at $107.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.64. London Stock Exchange Group has a 52-week low of $58.75 and a 52-week high of $107.18.

Get London Stock Exchange Group alerts:

About London Stock Exchange Group

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, Italy, France, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services – LCH, Post Trade Services – CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.