Loom Network Price Reaches $0.0318 on Exchanges (LOOM)

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 14th. One Loom Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0318 or 0.00000309 BTC on exchanges including Fatbtc, DEx.top, Upbit and YoBit. During the last seven days, Loom Network has traded up 25% against the dollar. Loom Network has a total market capitalization of $30.84 million and approximately $9.16 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003255 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $356.28 or 0.03473080 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009755 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00250670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00042311 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00156790 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About Loom Network

Loom Network launched on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 969,891,465 tokens. Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io. Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork.

Loom Network Token Trading

Loom Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, DEx.top, Allbit, Hotbit, Poloniex, Fatbtc, DDEX, Kucoin, GOPAX, Upbit, Binance, Bittrex, LATOKEN, Coinbe, CoinExchange, Bitbns, DragonEX, IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

