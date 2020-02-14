Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX cut its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,018 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 1.3% of Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,730,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 665,373 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $79,684,000 after purchasing an additional 323,831 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,495,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,454,000. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOW traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $125.11. 499,013 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,422,624. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.60 and a 12-month high of $125.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.30.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 146.62% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $17.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on LOW. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Nomura boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.08.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

