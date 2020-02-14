Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank lessened its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,250 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,551 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $7,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 334.4% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 238.3% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 364 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. 75.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on LOW. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $123.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $114.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.08.

LOW stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $125.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,773,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,422,624. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $120.50 and a 200 day moving average of $113.15. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.60 and a fifty-two week high of $125.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 146.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

