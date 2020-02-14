Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target Raised to $140.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.21% from the stock’s previous close.

LOW has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.08.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $124.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.50 and a 200 day moving average of $113.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.30. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $91.60 and a 12 month high of $125.27.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 146.62% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Beck Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 228,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,364,000 after purchasing an additional 53,457 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,232,060 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $147,552,000 after purchasing an additional 104,092 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 443,388 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $53,100,000 after purchasing an additional 15,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

