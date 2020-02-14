LTO Network Reaches Market Cap of $15.93 Million (LTO)

LTO Network (CURRENCY:LTO) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Over the last seven days, LTO Network has traded down 33% against the US dollar. LTO Network has a market capitalization of $15.93 million and $2.84 million worth of LTO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LTO Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0763 or 0.00000743 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax, IDEX and Bilaxy.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003280 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $357.51 or 0.03480842 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009751 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00252404 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000831 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00042348 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00158509 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About LTO Network

LTO Network's total supply is 453,398,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 208,645,382 tokens. The Reddit community for LTO Network is /r/livecontracts and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. LTO Network's official message board is medium.com/ltonetwork.

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LTO Network is lto.network.

LTO Network Token Trading

LTO Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX and BitMax. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LTO Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LTO Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LTO Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

