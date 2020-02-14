LUNA Price Reaches $0.21 (LUNA)

LUNA (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. One LUNA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00002364 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, GDAC, GOPAX and Bitrue. LUNA has a market capitalization of $59.04 million and $5.68 million worth of LUNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, LUNA has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $357.70 or 0.03482513 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009739 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00250604 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000833 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00042681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00157776 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000080 BTC.

LUNA Profile

LUNA launched on September 10th, 2018. LUNA's total supply is 995,859,074 coins and its circulating supply is 287,765,804 coins. LUNA's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LUNA is terra.money. LUNA’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

LUNA Coin Trading

LUNA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin, Bitrue, GDAC, Upbit, Coinone, GOPAX and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUNA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUNA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LUNA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

