Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Raised to “Outperform” at CIBC

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) was upgraded by equities researchers at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$13.00 target price on the mining company’s stock, up from their prior target price of C$8.00. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 79.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lundin Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.70 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Lundin Mining from C$10.75 to C$11.25 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$9.00 target price on Lundin Mining and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.47.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Lundin Mining stock traded down C$0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$7.26. 676,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,843,265. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion and a PE ratio of 53.63. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$5.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.38.

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Mikael Schauman sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.90, for a total transaction of C$347,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,000 shares in the company, valued at C$331,800.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; and 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.