M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO) Shares Acquired by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.27% of M/I Homes worth $2,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MHO. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in M/I Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in M/I Homes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in M/I Homes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in M/I Homes by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,631 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in M/I Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

MHO stock opened at $43.03 on Friday. M/I Homes Inc has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $48.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.43.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.12). M/I Homes had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $742.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that M/I Homes Inc will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

MHO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of M/I Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of M/I Homes from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. JMP Securities raised shares of M/I Homes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of M/I Homes from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. M/I Homes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.67.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Midwest Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, Mid-Atlantic Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

