Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) EVP Sells $1,990,013.87 in Stock

Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) EVP Lawrence J. Burian sold 6,539 shares of Madison Square Garden stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.33, for a total transaction of $1,990,013.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of MSG traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $307.49. 136,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,816. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.29. Madison Square Garden Co has a 52-week low of $247.57 and a 52-week high of $315.95. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -298.53 and a beta of 0.57.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.52. Madison Square Garden had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%. The business had revenue of $628.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.93 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Co will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden by 122.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden by 2,157.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden by 1,040.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 70.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Imperial Capital lifted their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Madison Square Garden has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.67.

About Madison Square Garden

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

