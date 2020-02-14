Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) Receives News Impact Score of 2.40

Media headlines about Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) have been trending positive on Friday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Madison Square Garden earned a coverage optimism score of 2.40 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

MSG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Imperial Capital increased their price target on Madison Square Garden from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Madison Square Garden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Madison Square Garden in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Madison Square Garden in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.67.

Shares of MSG opened at $307.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $298.51 and a 200-day moving average of $279.29. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of -298.17 and a beta of 0.57. Madison Square Garden has a one year low of $247.57 and a one year high of $315.95.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.52. The company had revenue of $628.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.93 million. Madison Square Garden had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.42 EPS. Analysts expect that Madison Square Garden will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Andrew Lustgarten sold 5,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.92, for a total value of $1,620,319.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

