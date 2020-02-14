Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) is Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,337,352 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 319,045 shares during the quarter. Magellan Midstream Partners accounts for 4.3% of Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Eagle Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $84,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,967 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,360,000 after purchasing an additional 14,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMP opened at $59.23 on Friday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $57.72 and a 12 month high of $67.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.69.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 37.42% and a return on equity of 41.22%. The company had revenue of $740.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $1.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.94%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MMP shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Sunday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Magellan Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

