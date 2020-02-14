Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Short Interest Update

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the January 15th total of 1,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 709,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MGA. Zacks Investment Research raised Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Benchmark began coverage on Magna International in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Magna International from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Raymond James set a $60.00 target price on Magna International and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.42.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Magna International by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 784,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,823,000 after purchasing an additional 11,435 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Magna International by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 358,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,704,000 after buying an additional 14,291 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Magna International by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 764,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,964,000 after buying an additional 165,650 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of Magna International by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 62,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after buying an additional 12,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magna International by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.91% of the company’s stock.

MGA stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.23. 558,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 609,029. The stock has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Magna International has a fifty-two week low of $42.51 and a fifty-two week high of $57.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.70.

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

