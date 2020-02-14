Magna International (MGA) to Release Earnings on Friday

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MGA opened at $52.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.69. Magna International has a 52 week low of $42.51 and a 52 week high of $57.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MGA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James set a $60.00 price target on shares of Magna International and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, January 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Magna International from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Magna International in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.42.

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

