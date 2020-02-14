Magnum (MGM) Price Tops $0.0002

Magnum (CURRENCY:MGM) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 14th. Magnum has a market cap of $742.00 and approximately $210.00 worth of Magnum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Magnum has traded down 19.4% against the US dollar. One Magnum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003255 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $356.28 or 0.03473080 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009755 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00250670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00042311 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00156790 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Magnum Profile

Magnum’s total supply is 254,497,751 coins and its circulating supply is 4,497,751 coins. The official website for Magnum is www.mgmcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Magnum

Magnum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magnum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Magnum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Magnum using one of the exchanges listed above.

