Maincoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $6,389.00 (MNC)

Maincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One Maincoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, Sistemkoin, P2PB2B and BTC-Alpha. Over the last week, Maincoin has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. Maincoin has a total market capitalization of $758,819.00 and $6,389.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00048808 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $643.64 or 0.06216630 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00062017 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004994 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00024809 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00138451 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003675 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Maincoin Token Profile

Maincoin is a token. It was first traded on November 1st, 2018. Maincoin’s total supply is 374,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,080,698 tokens. Maincoin’s official website is maincoin.money. Maincoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Maincoin Token Trading

Maincoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Sistemkoin, BTC-Alpha, Mercatox and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maincoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maincoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

