Manitex International Inc (NASDAQ:MNTX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Manitex International Inc (NASDAQ:MNTX) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus target price of $7.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Manitex International an industry rank of 211 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

MNTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Manitex International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Manitex International in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Manitex International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNTX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Manitex International by 229.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Manitex International by 143.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,405 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Manitex International during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its stake in Manitex International by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Manitex International by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 14,659 shares in the last quarter. 51.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MNTX opened at $5.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.30 million, a P/E ratio of -5.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.55. Manitex International has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $8.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

About Manitex International

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks and crane products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction.

