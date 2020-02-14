Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Given New C$32.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MFC. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. CSFB set a C$29.00 price objective on Manulife Financial and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$29.57.

MFC traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$26.10. 2,446,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,164,973. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$26.78 and a 200 day moving average price of C$24.86. Manulife Financial has a 52-week low of C$21.37 and a 52-week high of C$27.78. The company has a quick ratio of 60.15, a current ratio of 136.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.89 billion and a PE ratio of 10.70.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

