Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Given New C$33.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. CSFB set a C$29.00 price objective on Manulife Financial and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$29.57.

TSE MFC traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$26.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,446,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,164,973. Manulife Financial has a 12 month low of C$21.37 and a 12 month high of C$27.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$26.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$24.86. The company has a market cap of $50.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37, a current ratio of 136.24 and a quick ratio of 60.15.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

