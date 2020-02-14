Mark D. Morelli Sells 2,795 Shares of Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Stock

Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) CEO Mark D. Morelli sold 2,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $103,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,608 shares in the company, valued at $651,496. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of CMCO stock traded down $1.03 on Friday, hitting $36.02. 3,065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,680. The firm has a market cap of $854.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.73. Columbus McKinnon Corp. has a 52 week low of $30.76 and a 52 week high of $43.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $199.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.24 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon Corp. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is 8.76%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 734,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,401,000 after acquiring an additional 197,018 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 35.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,853,000 after acquiring an additional 167,700 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 590,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,620,000 after acquiring an additional 61,525 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the fourth quarter valued at $22,823,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 525,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,132,000 after buying an additional 36,816 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

CMCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Dougherty & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Columbus McKinnon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

