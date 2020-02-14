Mark S. Schwartz Sells 6,319 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Stock

Loews Co. (NYSE:L) CAO Mark S. Schwartz sold 6,319 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $341,162.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,102.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of L traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.02. The stock had a trading volume of 274,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,970. The company has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Loews Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.87 and a fifty-two week high of $56.88.

Get Loews alerts:

Loews (NYSE:L) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 6.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Loews Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Loews’s payout ratio is 7.00%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on L shares. TD Securities decreased their target price on Loews from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of L. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Loews by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,356,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,179,000 after purchasing an additional 15,145 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Loews by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 514,314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,997,000 after acquiring an additional 98,093 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Loews by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 413,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,707,000 after acquiring an additional 83,832 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Loews by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 161,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,496,000 after acquiring an additional 24,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd bought a new stake in Loews during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

About Loews

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.