Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%.

Marriott International has increased its dividend by an average of 14.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Marriott International has a payout ratio of 29.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Marriott International to earn $6.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR traded down $1.87 on Friday, hitting $144.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,842,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,806. Marriott International has a 12-month low of $116.64 and a 12-month high of $153.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $146.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.53, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.31.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Nomura upped their target price on Marriott International from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Marriott International from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James downgraded Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Marriott International from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.33.

In other Marriott International news, EVP Stephanie Linnartz sold 16,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $2,507,506.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,431 shares in the company, valued at $9,729,081. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Argiris Kyriakidis sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.75, for a total value of $289,275.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,102. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,162 shares of company stock valued at $17,045,311 in the last three months. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

