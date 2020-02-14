Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) Short Interest Update

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, a drop of 8.1% from the January 15th total of 1,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 272,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, CEO Stephen P. Weisz sold 44,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total transaction of $5,532,542.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 305,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,605,691.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian E. Miller sold 15,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $1,960,035.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,357 shares in the company, valued at $4,594,642.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,510 shares of company stock worth $10,078,734 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 55,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $1,304,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $1,554,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 702.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,539,000 after acquiring an additional 38,347 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VAC shares. ValuEngine lowered Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.43.

Shares of VAC opened at $126.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.40. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a one year low of $82.43 and a one year high of $131.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.74 and its 200-day moving average is $112.94.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

