Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners cut its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,147,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 196,758 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.23% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $127,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

MMC has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.22.

Shares of MMC opened at $119.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $88.86 and a one year high of $119.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.11, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.95.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 28th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.06%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.18, for a total transaction of $465,714.90. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

