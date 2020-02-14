Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Position Lowered by Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX cut its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,552 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 2.8% of Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $8,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. First Command Bank increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 74.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MA stock traded up $3.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $339.69. The stock had a trading volume of 650,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,748,336. Mastercard Inc has a fifty-two week low of $215.93 and a fifty-two week high of $337.83. The firm has a market cap of $333.21 billion, a PE ratio of 42.78, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $315.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.96.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 9 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

In other news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $319,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,386,155. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,240,895.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,683.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 430,024 shares of company stock valued at $137,189,140 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $317.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $338.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $325.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.58.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

