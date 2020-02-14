Matchpool Trading 13.2% Lower Over Last Week (GUP)

Matchpool (CURRENCY:GUP) traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 14th. Matchpool has a market cap of $202,380.00 and approximately $892.00 worth of Matchpool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Matchpool token can currently be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges including Gatecoin, Liqui, Bittrex and HitBTC. In the last seven days, Matchpool has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Matchpool

Matchpool launched on January 14th, 2017. Matchpool’s total supply is 98,855,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Matchpool is /r/Matchpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Matchpool’s official Twitter account is @matchpool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Matchpool is matchpool.co. The official message board for Matchpool is community.matchpool.com.

Matchpool Token Trading

Matchpool can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gatecoin, Liqui, HitBTC, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matchpool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Matchpool should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Matchpool using one of the exchanges listed above.

