Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Cfra

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Cfra from $12.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Cfra’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MAT. DZ Bank lowered shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Mattel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Mattel from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mattel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Mattel in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mattel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAT traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,836,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,574,755. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.15 and a 200-day moving average of $12.19. Mattel has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $17.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.07 and a beta of 1.65.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Mattel had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 26.03%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mattel will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Mattel by 34.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,850,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,305,000 after buying an additional 9,786,835 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 0.8% during the third quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 36,645,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,389,000 after purchasing an additional 304,819 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 92.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,264,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,194 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,330,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,127,000 after purchasing an additional 61,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,476,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,001,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie brand; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; content, toy, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends brands; and dolls and books under the American Girl brand name.

