Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Mattel had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 26.03%.

Mattel stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.95. The company had a trading volume of 15,688,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,933,564. Mattel has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $17.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.25 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.60.

MAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Mattel from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. DZ Bank cut shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Mattel in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mattel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.15.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie brand; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; content, toy, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends brands; and dolls and books under the American Girl brand name.

