Maxcoin Achieves Market Cap of $220,982.00 (MAX)

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Over the last seven days, Maxcoin has traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Maxcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittylicious, Cryptohub and YoBit. Maxcoin has a market cap of $220,982.00 and $1.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.83 or 0.01264139 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00049711 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00015756 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00227887 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00009386 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002518 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00068408 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004991 BTC.

Maxcoin Profile

Maxcoin (MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 6th, 2014. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. Maxcoin’s official website is www.maxcoinproject.org. Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Maxcoin

Maxcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bittylicious and Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maxcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maxcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

