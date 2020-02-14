Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.15 Billion

Analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) will report sales of $5.15 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Mcdonald’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.28 billion and the lowest is $5.07 billion. Mcdonald’s reported sales of $4.96 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Mcdonald’s will report full year sales of $21.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.75 billion to $22.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $22.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.42 billion to $23.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mcdonald’s.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MCD. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $214.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Mcdonald’s from $218.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut Mcdonald’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $224.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.82.

NYSE MCD opened at $217.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.43. Mcdonald’s has a one year low of $173.41 and a one year high of $221.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

In other Mcdonald’s news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $2,997,496.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,074,808.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 10,325 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Ally Financial Inc. bought a new position in Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,952,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 121.3% during the fourth quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 50,134 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $10,394,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RBO & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. RBO & Co. LLC now owns 116,942 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $23,109,000 after buying an additional 5,044 shares during the last quarter. 67.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

