Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,736 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald’s makes up 1.0% of Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $14,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,805,829 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,550,339,000 after purchasing an additional 545,903 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 60.2% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 314 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $325,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.8% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 681.8% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 344 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCD. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $193.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.82.

In other news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $2,997,496.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at $4,074,808.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MCD stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $217.09. 1,718,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,444,645. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $208.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.46. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1 year low of $173.41 and a 1 year high of $221.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.43.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. Mcdonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.78%.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.