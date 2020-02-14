MediBloc [QRC20] (MED) Price Tops $0.0041 on Exchanges

MediBloc [QRC20] (CURRENCY:MED) traded up 49.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 14th. MediBloc [QRC20] has a market capitalization of $12.28 million and approximately $9,510.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC20] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MediBloc [QRC20] token can currently be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges including Coinrail, Bibox and Gate.io. In the last seven days, MediBloc [QRC20] has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,242.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.04 or 0.02661209 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $489.29 or 0.04768995 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.77 or 0.00796993 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.96 or 0.00915784 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00115945 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00009470 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00024992 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.52 or 0.00706814 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About MediBloc [QRC20]

MediBloc [QRC20] is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [QRC20]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. MediBloc [QRC20]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MediBloc [QRC20] is medibloc.org/en. The Reddit community for MediBloc [QRC20] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MediBloc [QRC20]’s official message board is medium.com/@MediBloc.

MediBloc [QRC20] Token Trading

MediBloc [QRC20] can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Coinrail and Bibox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediBloc [QRC20] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MediBloc [QRC20] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

