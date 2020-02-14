Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 638.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,004 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MPW opened at $23.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.27, a current ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.83 and a 52 week high of $23.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.11.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.09). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 43.86%. The firm had revenue of $256.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $102,096.00. Also, COO Emmett E. Mclean sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $2,084,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,003,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,911,168.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Barclays set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.59.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

