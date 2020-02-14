Megacoin (MEC) Price Up 4.7% This Week

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. Megacoin has a total market cap of $75,688.00 and approximately $396.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Megacoin has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Megacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.27 or 0.00804222 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009518 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001173 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000055 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006731 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000353 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Megacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 38,484,406 coins. Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org. The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu.

Megacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

