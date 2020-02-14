MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.28 Million

Brokerages forecast that MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP) will announce $1.28 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for MEI Pharma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.20 million and the highest is $1.35 million. MEI Pharma posted sales of $1.25 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that MEI Pharma will report full year sales of $4.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.57 million to $4.79 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $15.35 million, with estimates ranging from $7.99 million to $22.71 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MEI Pharma.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 million. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 70.99% and a negative net margin of 825.55%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MEIP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th.

In other news, CEO Daniel P. Phd Gold purchased 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.82 per share, with a total value of $34,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,170.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 41,250 shares of company stock valued at $75,075 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.77% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 317.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 10,731 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in MEI Pharma by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in MEI Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in MEI Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in MEI Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. 44.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MEIP opened at $2.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.14 million, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.73. MEI Pharma has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $3.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.92.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the clinical development of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical drug candidate includes Pracinostat, an oral available histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

